New Hanford Contractor Donates $60,000 to Community

RICHLAND, WA – Earlier this month, Hanford Mission Integration Solutions made a significant impact on local nonprofit organizations with year-end community donations.
Dubbed the “12 Gifts of Gratitude,” HMIS donated a total of $60,000 to 12 different nonprofits. Bob Wilkinson, president and general manager of HMIS, shared why these donations are so important.
“The HMIS team is grateful for the opportunity we will have to serve the Hanford Site. This has been a challenging year for so many and we know that more people and organizations are in need than ever before. These ‘12 gifts of gratitude’ are our initial way of saying thank you to this community as we prepare to take on the Hanford Mission Essential Services Contract on January 25, 2021. We are committed to making a positive difference in as many ways as we can.”
Each of the following organizations received a $5,000 donation from HMIS:
- American Red Cross, Northwest Region
- Columbia Basin College Foundation
- Communities in Schools of Benton and Franklin Counties
- Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties
- Habitat for Humanity, Tri-County Partners
- Meals on Wheels
- Second Harvest
- Service Peace Warriors
- Support, Advocacy & Resource Center
- Safe Harbor Crisis Center
- United Way of Benton and Franklin Counties
- WSU Tri-Cities Foundation