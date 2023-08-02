YAKIMA, Wash.- "Together in Community," a partnership committed to health equity for Hispanic-Latino families is launching in Yakima, Adams, Grant and Kittitas Counties.
The collaborative initiative with several points of the Hispanic-Latino population, including the unhoused, LGBTQ+, immigrants, Spanish speaking households, and those living in rural communities according to a press release from the Yakima Valley Community Foundation (YVCF) announcing the partnership.
"Together in Community" was made possible through a partnership between YVCF and Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC) Washington and a community outreach grant from the Department of Health.
"Our goal is to ensure every Hispanic-Latino individual in our communities are equipped with the resources they need to achieve the best possible health outcomes," said Amber Ortiz-Diaz, project lead for Together in Community.
Working with the Washington state Department of Health, Together in Community will address barriers such as language differences and culturally specific ways of seeking and consuming health information in central Washington.
More information about "Together in Community," its resources and services are available online or by contacting Amber Ortiz-Diaz at 509-457-7616.
"We believe healthcare should be accessible, equitable, culturally sensitive, and we are committed to improving this situation," Ortiz-Diaz said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.