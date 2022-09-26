HERMISTON, Ore.-
The City of Hermiston invites the public to the opening of its new City Hall at 18 N.E. 2nd Street on Monday, October, 10.
The new building will house the city's customer service desk, municipal court, and other departments in an easily accessible and efficient space. The new building will be the centerpiece the city's modernization plan for other facilities.
"We conducted a survey to find out how residents prefer to access city services and determined it would be the best long-term option to build a modern facility from the ground up," said Byron Smith, Hermiston City Manager.
The new City Hall was funded through a $9.6 million bond to be paid off with zone funds and with the help of $3 million from Umatilla County in exchange for office space on the first floor. No taxpayer funds were used for construction.
The American flag that will fly out front is from Oregon Senator Ron Wyden and previously flew over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. in recognition of the explosion and fire at the Shearer's plant in Hermiston.
The public is invited to an open house for the new City Hall on Monday, October, 10, from 3-7 p.m.
"We're excited to welcome the community to the building and are very pleased that we were able to make it through a challenging couple of years with the project on time," said Byron Smith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.