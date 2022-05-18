New Hop Country Music Festival comes to Yakima, funds athletes

YAKIMA, Wash. —
Chinook Fest is moving weekends to make room for a new event this summer, the Hop Country Music Festival. Chinook Fest partnered with SOZO Sports of Central Washington for the new event, scheduled for September 9-10. Consequently, Chinook Fest will be June 10-12 this year.
The festival will be at SOZO, 2200 S 36th Avenue.
The Hop Country Music Festival will feature country music stars, food, drinks and fun. Event proceeds go toward getting more athletes on the field, according to the press release.
The headliner will be announced May 24.
