New horse park coming to Richland

RICHLAND, WA - There is a new park coming to the Tri-Cities, and people can bring their horses.

The Richland Horse Park Focus Group started the process of building a new, safe and clean place for horses and riders to enjoy within the local equestrian community.

A Richland Horse Park Focus Group member, Mary Bennett, said it's something that has to be done.

"We are just doing it because it is the right thing to do," Bennett said. "This space deserves to be utilized in the way it was meant to be utilized."

The park will cost more than $10,000, and the city will refund the group $4,000. They are also receiving donations.

The park will be located on Hall Road and Chester Intersection.

Once the park is finished, attendance for the park will be completely free.

The park will also include a parking section and picnic tables for those coming out of town to come and spend the day in a comfortable setting.