On July 1st many gun initiatives went into effect across the state of Washington. According to Talos Tactical owner Matt Cieslar these initiatives can be potentially bad for business. That is because background checks can no longer be done by the gun store.

"The burden of background checks has fallen primarily on law enforcement where the private sector use to be able to handle it ourselves." said Matt Cieslar. "It's effectively the same check it's just all being dumped on a limited number of law enforcement administrators which around this town at least are phenomenal."

According to Cieslar some police departments may not have the man power to get these checks done in a timely manner. This could cause some store owners to have to hold the guns longer than legally required which could lead to some angry customers and potential sales being lost. Cieslar is currently searching for solutions to the problem but he can only come up with one at the moment.

"I don't know what the solution is at this point other than repealing some of this stuff and going back to we as an industry being allowed to run background checks as they should be done in their reasonable time frame,"said Cieslar.