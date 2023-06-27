KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick City Council passed a new ordinance to help stop illegal massage businesses, especially those trafficking women.
Starting September 1st, massage therapists and reflexologists in Kennewick will be required to be licensed by the Washington state Department of Health. Workers in said businesses must also be at least 18 years of age or older.
This new ordinance comes after numerous businesses were busted by Kennewick Police Department this year. These businesses were looked into after tips came in that they were letting women who weren't licensed massage therapists give people massages 24 hours a day.
If a business violates this new ordinance:
1st violation - 3 months in jail and a $1000 fine
Any other violation after that initial violation - 1 year in jail and a $5000 fine
Also, any person holding the city business license would have to give up their Kennewick-issued massage or reflexology licenses. If these people are found guilty by district court, they would not be able to reapply for a new business license in Kennewick.
The Kennewick City Council voted unanimously to pass this new ordinance.
"With this ordinance it will provide KPD and the city attorney's office with the authority to increase the difficulty of opening new businesses like this and eventually it leads to the elimination of the problem all together" said Laurencio Sanguino, Kennewick Assistant Attorney.
City officials recommend that nearby cities consider implementing similar ordinances to prevent these illegal businesses from spreading.
