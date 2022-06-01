New Kennewick police officer to honor late grandmother's legacy

KENNEWICK, Wash. —
The Kennewick Police Department will swear in a legacy officer this month, honoring and continuing the impact of Washington State Patrol Trooper Glenda Thomas. The late trooper died on the job in 1985 and is honored by WSP each year.
Thomas was born in Pasco in 1955 and went to school in the area, graduating from Columbia High School in Burbank in 1973. She had two kids before joining the Washington State Patrol in 1983. She started as a commercial vehicle enforcement officer in Yakima and served in multiple positions in the region before becoming a trooper.
Thomas was assigned to the Seattle Freeway after graduating in the 60th trooper cadet class in December 1984.
Less than six months later, Thomas was killed on the freeway at age 29. She was investigating a multiple-car collision on May 24, 1985, standing between two. Another car on the freeway then rear-ended one of the involved cars, pinning Thomas between the two.
She was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor in May 1997.
Thomas’ two children, Jessica and Jason, both live in the Tri-Cities area. Jessica’s son, 22-year-old Joey Garza, will be sworn in as an officer for the Kennewick Police Department on June 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.