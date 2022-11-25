KENNEWICK, Wash.-
There's a new program, Teaching Bridge, in the Kennewick School District (KSD), helping students who want to pursue careers in education.
Teaching Bridge is a partnership among the KSD, Washington State University Tri-Cities (WSU-TC), and Educational Services District 123.
"With the program, we're not only creating a career pathway for our students, we're also creating a partnership in our community and meeting a need for future employees," said Abby Matson, Assistant Director for Career and Technical Education.
Students participating in Teaching Bridge get support during the college application and financial aid process, and are able to gain early admittance to WSU-TC.
While enrolled in college and pursuing a teaching career, students are placed in jobs as substitute paraeducators in the KSD.
Students are also provided ongoing mentorship and support throughout their college experience.
"The hope is that students who take part in Teaching Bridge will return to the KSD as teachers once they graduate and begin their careers," Matson said.
