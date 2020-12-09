New Kittitas County Law and Justice grants available

KITTITAS COUNTY, WA - The Kittitas County Law and Justice Council is offering a second round of mini grants to organizations and community groups that support the law and justice system.
Each year, approximately $20,000.00 is earmarked from the 1/10th of 1% law and justice sales tax for this grant program. This can include equipment materials, new programs and projects that support the goals of the Law and Justice Council and benefit the public and law and justice community.
This year there is a larger amount available for these grants. Also, COVID-19 has created some additional struggles within many organizations. Agencies are encouraged to apply for funding that may be needed to mitigate these struggles.
Applications are available at the Kittitas County Auditor’s Office. You can also download the application from the Auditor’s Office website at: www.co.kittitas.wa.us/auditor/default.aspx.
Application must be postmarked or received no later than 5:00 pm February 15, 2021. The Law and Justice Budget Committee will evaluate all requests and forward recommendations to the Law and Justice Council for approval. The applicant may be required to make a presentation to the Committee if clarification is needed. The final decision on grant funding is subject to the approval of the Kittitas County board of Commissioners.
