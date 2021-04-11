New Launch Area Opens for Kayakers and Paddleboarders in Richland

RICHLAND, WA-
It's almost that time of year where people in the Tri-Cities start cleaning the cobwebs off their kayaks and paddleboards. A new, beachy-looking launch spot has just come to Columbia Point ahead of summer.
Krista Patterson, Co-Owner of Northwest Paddleboarding, says in the past year, the outdoor industry has increased in popularity. She also says paddle boarding is good for you--an exercise in disguise.
"It's getting people outdoors. I feel like a lot of us are stuck at a computer all day," said Patterson.
When the sun comes out, many of us flock to the water. But Krista warns that both water temperature and weather are things to be aware of.
"It tends to be windy in the spring and in the fall, so those things that we have to look out for, as well as the water temperature," said Patterson. "So right now on the Columbia, it's in the high 40's, which is still dangerously cold without cold water gear."
To make sure you're being safe in the water, here's a good rule to keep in mind.
"Typically we go by the 120 rule, so if the water and the air temperature equals 120 then we're good to go without cold water gear," said Patterson.
Krista says before this new launch area, there were concrete bricks they had to jump over to get to the water, which made paddling from there more difficult.
"So the fact that this is all beautiful and perfect for us to come to enjoy, hopefully, it'll get a lot more people out here enjoying the water even if they're not on a paddleboard or kayak," said Patterson.
Northwest Paddleboarding is open for gear sales right now, and Krista says they're looking at rentals starting May 1. Classes and tours will begin in June.