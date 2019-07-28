WASHINGTON - A new law went into effect Sunday that requires motorcyclists to have liability insurance.

In the past Washington was one of a few states that did not require this type of insurance for motorcyclists. An insurance agent from Legacy One Insurance recommends drivers start off with at least $25,000 worth of insurance.

"If I am on a bike and I hit a pedestrian a motorcyclist another motorcyclist or another car that $25,000 is going to pay for that other person's injuries," said Mason Pomeroy. "If you had a passenger in the back and they flew off that can go very quickly so you have to make sure you have enough coverage to protect all your assets and future income."

Motorcyclists must carry this insurance with them when riding at all times just like any other motor vehicle. This law does not apply to mopeds and other all terrain vehicles. If a driver does not have necessary insurance they can be fined $550 or more.