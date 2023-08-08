SEATTLE, Wash.- Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) hosted a roundtable discussion on youth homelessness on August 8 and announced her plans to introduce legislation aimed at preventing youth homelessness.

“I am laser focused on making sure the federal government is doing everything we can to support young people who are experiencing homelessness and to prevent youth homelessness, not only in Washington state but across our country,” said Senator Murray.

The Preventing Youth Homelessness Demonstration Act would create two intervention based grant programs to reduce the likelihood that individuals will experience homelessness, according to a press release from Senator Murray's Office.

The grant programs would address the conditions that contribute to youth homelessness by providing resources and support to young people and families.

"Everyone here knows that if we’re serious about tackling the homelessness crisis in our communities, then we need to be doing more to prevent youth homelessness before it begins—and that’s exactly what my bill is about," said Senator Murray.