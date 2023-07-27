WASHINGTON, D.C.- New legislation introduced in the Senate would expand nutrition assistance to Tribal families across the country, including those on the Yakama Nation.
The Tribal Access to Nutrition Assistance Act was introduced by Senator Patty Murray (D-WA) and Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) on July 27.
According to a press release from Senator Murray's Office the Act would allow those who are eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) to use both programs in the same month.
"What appears to be a glitch in the law presently prohibits an Indian family participating in the FDIPR program from also participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the same month of the year, even though FDIPR is not intended to be comprehensive," said Gerald Lewis, Yakama Nation Tribal Council Chairman. "This act fixes that glitch and will definitely aid households here on the Yakama Reservation, even more so with the cost of foods rising and with limited availability of affordable food.”
The Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) provides USDA foods to income-eligible households living on Indian reservations and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) helps low-income individuals and families by providing monthly benefits to purchase food according to a press release announcing the legislation.
Currently individuals or families eligible for SNAP and FDPIR cannot use both programs in the same month.
Around 1,700 individuals in Washington state receive nutrition assistance according to the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR).
“This legislation is a common-sense fix that will increase food security—making sure fewer people go hungry—and reduce the administrative burdens and hurdles that result from frequent switching between programs," said Senator Murray.
