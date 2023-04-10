UNION GAP, Wash.-
UPDATE April 11
Friends of the Union Gap Library have $3.7 million prepared for the new library and community center. The project will be found on the same lot as the Union Gap City Hall and Police Department.
Plans show a 5,000 square foot building with construction underway. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held later this year with hope to open the building a year later.
Dates are tentative and reliant on construction materials and contractors.
Original Coverage April 10
A public meeting to answer questions and hear comments regarding the new library and community center in Union Gap has been scheduled for April 11 at 5 p.m.
The meeting is open to anyone interested with refreshments available as well as applications for library cards.
The Friends of Union Gap Library and Community Center are looking for financial assistance from the US Department of Agriculture Rural Development and are hoping to reach their goal soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.