UNION GAP, Wash.- A public meeting to answer questions and hear comments regarding the new library and community center in Union Gap has been scheduled for April 11 at 5 p.m.
The meeting is open to anyone interested with refreshments available as well as applications for library cards.
The Friends of Union Gap Library and Community Center are looking for financial assistance from the US Department of Agriculture Rural Development and are hoping to reach their goal soon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.