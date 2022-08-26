New Love's Travel Stops opens in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - Love's Travel Stops newest Washington location is in Pasco, now open for customers. The seventh Love's location in the state opened August 25, bringing 57 truck parking spots, 78 regular spaces and 70 new jobs.
"We're excited to add our seventh location to the Evergreen State and give customers the Highway Hospitality they know they'll get when they stop at Love's," said co-CEO Greg Love. "Whether it's fresh food, snacks or coffee; today's latest technologies or just somewhere to stretch your legs, Love's has the amenities professional drivers and four-wheel customers need when they're on the road."
The location is open 24/7 at 2252 E Kartchner Street. An Arby's will open inside the 13,000-square-foot building on August 29. It also offers seven diesel bays, five showers, laundry facilities, a CAT scale, a Fresh Kitchen concept and a dog park.
