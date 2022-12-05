New mental health program in Yakima County Jail aims to reduce recidivism

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Jail is taking a rehabilitative approach to reduce the number of times inmates return to jail.
While the jail already offers 24/7 mental health services, it began to offer a new mental health program in April which is meant to show inmates how they can live a normal and fulfilling life with a mental illness.
The program doesn't have a name, but it takes place over six weeks. Inmates are housed with other participating inmates on the second floor of the jail, and all see therapists and case managers from Comprehensive Healthcare.
The Program Manager for the Behavioral Health Department at the jail, Whitney Gregory, said housing the inmates together helps them develop social skills.
"They would be able to positively support each other, build positive relationships with people, healthy relationships," Gregory said.
The program is focused on developing positive behaviors that inmates can use to help them re-assimilate into society after their sentence. Gregory said the success of this program is in the little steps forward.
"People that aren't normally housed with other people that are now housed with a group of people and live cooperatively and maybe before they haven't really lived cooperatively with others," she said.
Other small steps include showing up to appointments and taking their medication as prescribed by their doctor.
The hope is that these little steps will turn into bigger life changes over time and reduce the number of times the inmate returns to the jail or helps them stay out of jail completely.
Recidivism is big problem in the United States. According to the National Institute of Justice, we have the worst rates in the world at 44% of inmates returning to prison within the first year of release.
In Washington state, 11.2% of prisoners return within their first year of release as of 2019, according to the Washington State Department of Corrections. Over a three-year period, that percentage increases to about 30% of inmates returning to prison.
Bill Splawn, Chief of the Yakima County Department of Corrections, said a large portion of inmates in jail have some sort of mental illness, when they aren't able to handle it, it can be a factor in those people committing crimes.
"If we can just influence a small portion of those so they're not recidivating and coming back I think it's gonna be a success," Chief Splawn said.
Over a longer period of time, he hopes less people reoffending will help drive down crime in our area. While the program hasn't been around long, he feels, so far, it has been successful.
"Honestly, I don't have any numerical statistics, but I've seen people wanting to be in the program and wanting to get better," he said.
He added interest in the program has increased as more inmates talk about it. While it's too soon to know whether the program will improve recidivism rates, Chief Splawn said he hopes to see results over the next couple of years.
