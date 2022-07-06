RICHLAND, Wash. -
The Tri-cities was a secret gem when it came to band artists coming together during the punk rock era in the mid-80's and 90's.
Tony Moser, the director and producer of a new documentary "All Ages Show," dug deeper into the history of where it all began.
"I remember the music scene here in the 90's was so big. Seattle kind of broke huge and at the same time we had a really big music scene here and every weekend the hoe-down was packed, the fairgrounds, all sorts of places were packed, like a thousand kids would show up," explained Moser.
He got the chance to interview multiple artists and producers who experienced the punk rock life out here, including Nate Mendel from the American rock band Foo Fighters. Mendel got his start in Richland with a punk rock band called Diddly Squat.
"He had no idea how important his band was here because he didn't realize they were kind of the spark of a new generation of bands that came out here," continued Moser.
Coincidentally, the other band that got their start in the Tri-Cities was Scream. Dave Grohl, another Foo Fighters band member, was the drummer for Scream and they got to play alongside Diddly Squat in 1987.
"I found it fascinating that Dave Grohl and Nate Mendel, two of the Foo Fighters, played here in Tri-Cities together. That kind of sparked my interest in the history of the music scene here," he continued.
Moser says he wanted to put the documentary together showing the music scene from the 80's to today's different genres with hip-hop, EDM, reggae and many more.
The first showing was at the Uptown Theatre in Richland in June, which sold out quickly, but there's one more chance to see it in Walla Walla at the Gesa Power House Theatre.
Tony Moser says he is currently working on getting his documentary on streaming platforms such as Amazon Prime and hopes to pitch it to Netflix.
You can purchase tickets for the second and last showing at the Gesa Power House Theatre online or in-person at their ticket box office. The documentary is also available for purchase on Vimeo.
You can watch the full trailer here.
