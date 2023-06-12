BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- A new ordinance taking effect on June 28 allows Benton County Commissioners to ban fireworks due to hot, dry conditions.
Ordinance 641 was approved by the Benton County Commissioners in March of 2022 and allows for fireworks to be banned if the Energy Release Value for southeast Washington is 17 or higher on or after June 19.
More about energy release values and how they are measured is available through the Forest Service.
According to a Benton County press release the Commissioners can ban fireworks between June 28 and July 5. If enacted the ban would only include the unincorporated areas of Benton County.
Any ordinances regarding fireworks in Kennewick, Richland, West Richland, Benton City and Prosser must come from those cities and not the county.
Ordinance 641 would also prohibit the sale, possession or use of certain aerial fireworks according to today's press release.
