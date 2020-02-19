New Oregon immunization law goes into effect

HERMISTON, OR - A new Oregon law is requiring all public and private school students to have up to date immunizations. The law will also apply to daycare centers and pre-schools.
The Hermiston School District says they have been prepping for the change since November, by partnering with the Umatilla Health Department to provide free immunization clinics for their students. Their efforts were a success.
"We have a little higher than 5,600 students throughout the district. We have 32 students that were excluded from school today," Maria Duron, Communications Officer for the Hermiston School District said.
"We want students to be healthy so that they are able to learn," Duron said.
Moving forward students without required vaccines will be flagged and will not be allowed to return to school without proof of immunizations, or an exemption on file with the school.