New Pasco police 'community K9' will offer support at headquarters

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco Police Department introduced its first ever Community K9 ‘Goose,’ a 20-week-old dog who will support victims of crime, engage with the community and “offer goodwill to all,” according to the announcement.
K9 Goose will spend the next year at the Mattox Dog Training Academy before joining officers at the Pasco Police Headquarters. During training, he’ll stay with various Pasco police officers and Pasco Police Foundation members.
After graduating from the academy, K9 Goose will operate in the police headquarters differently than other K9s. While all of the other K9 officers are assigned a specific officer, PPD says Goose will have “free roam” of the headquarters, being cared for by the officers, staff and volunteers in the building.
Once he’s on duty, PPD says he’ll be called on “to offer doggy snuggles” and “tail wags” for anyone he can help.
The community K9 comes to PPD through a donation from the Pasco Police Foundation and Camp Doodle Woods, according to the announcement.
