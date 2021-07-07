New payment drop box now outside the Richard A. Zais Jr. Center for court payments

YAKIMA, WA - The City of Yakima Municipal Court recently installed a payment drop box for court payments.
It is located outside the main entrance of the Richard A. Zais Jr. Center for Law and Justice, 200 South 3rd Street.
“We implemented the drop box as an option for the public so they do not have to wait in line to make payments,” said Municipal Court Services Manager Linda Hagert.
The drop box does not accept cash payments.
The court continues to accept payments over the phone at 575-3050 from 8:00 tm to 4:00 pm, Monday through Friday.
Payments can also be mailed to:
Richard Zais Justice Center
200 South 3rd Street
Yakima, WA 98901
The customer service window at the Justice Center is open 9:00 am to 11:00 am and 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm, Monday through Friday.
Click Municipal Court (yakimawa.gov) for more about the court.