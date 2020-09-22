New phone scam in Yakima County

YAKIMA, WA - A scammer has been calling citizens of Yakima County trying to separate them from their hard-earned money.
The scammer is pretending to be a sergeant from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office informing them about warrants for their arrest for missing a court date, for failing to appear as a character witness in a trial. As you all know, trials have been on hold in Yakima County for COVID-19 but have just resumed again this month.
Please don’t fall for the scam. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is not going to call people about warrants or take payments over the phone for warrants. YPD suggests you hang up on these scammers and keep your money in your pockets!
You can always call your local police department or sheriff’s office if you think you have a warrant.