New pickleball courts unveiled at Lawrence Scott Park

KENNEWICK, Wash. —
Kennewick Parks and Recreation is holding a groundbreaking for its new pickleball courts at Lawrence Scott Park on June 29 at 11 a.m.
There are three pickleball courts already at the park, built in 2017. The groundbreaking introduces 12 new courts, making Kennewick the “Pickleball Capital of Washington State,” according to Parks and Recreation.
Additionally, new restrooms and a new picnic shelter will be built. The shelter will be the largest in the parks system at 45 feet by 74 feet.
The tennis courts and smaller pickleball courts will be closed to the public for construction starting July 5.
