RICHLAND, Wash.-

The Washington State Department of Ecology and the Department of Energy have created a plan to address two underground tanks at Hanford that are leaking radioactive waste.

"It's been a priority for the state of Washington to address leaking tanks in a way that protects nearby communities and the Columbia River," said Laura Watson, Ecology Director.

According to a press release from the Hanford site, a leak was found in Tank B-109 in 2021, and Tank T-111 has been leaking since 2013.

Under the legally binding agreed order the Department of Energy will:

Cover the T and B Tank Farms with a surface barrier to slow leaks of radioactive material.

Develop a response plan to develop a plan for future leaks.

Evaluate ventilator systems to evaporate liquid waste.

Explore ways to accelerate the schedule to retrieve waste from tanks B-109 and B-111.

The full agreed order can be viewed here.