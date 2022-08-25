RICHLAND, Wash.-
The Washington State Department of Ecology and the Department of Energy have created a plan to address two underground tanks at Hanford that are leaking radioactive waste.
"It's been a priority for the state of Washington to address leaking tanks in a way that protects nearby communities and the Columbia River," said Laura Watson, Ecology Director.
According to a press release from the Hanford site, a leak was found in Tank B-109 in 2021, and Tank T-111 has been leaking since 2013.
Under the legally binding agreed order the Department of Energy will:
Cover the T and B Tank Farms with a surface barrier to slow leaks of radioactive material.
Develop a response plan to develop a plan for future leaks.
Evaluate ventilator systems to evaporate liquid waste.
Explore ways to accelerate the schedule to retrieve waste from tanks B-109 and B-111.
