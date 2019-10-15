PASCO, WA - The new, inclusive playground at Pasco’s recently opened Three Rivers Elementary has been named an Inclusion National Demonstration Site by PlayCore, a leading company in play and recreation research, programming, and products. Representatives from PlayCore will present a small plaque to school administrators to celebrate the designation during a brief ceremony on Wednesday, October 16 at 2 p.m. at the school’s playground.

The playground installed at Three Rivers was designed specifically to address the physical and social inclusion of people of all ages and abilities. At this time, it is the only inclusive playground installed at a K-6 elementary school in the state of Washington. The Three Rivers playground will become part of a national registry and will be listed on the National Demonstration Site Map.

The playground is located directly behind the school building on the eastern side of the school campus.