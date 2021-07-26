WASHINGTON - House Bill 1054 and House Bill 1310 went into effect yesterday which both pertain to limiting use of force, prohibiting certain military equipment, providing regulations to police tactics, and giving new guidelines for vehicle chases. Lawmakers created these bills along with ten others, signed by Governor Jay Inlsee. But some police and sheriffs have expressed their concerns.
A Facebook post by Richland Police, Snohomish County Sheriffs, Franklin County Sheriffs, and the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs share different concerns they have for how laws will affect their policing.
Some concerns were expressed about police no longer being able to go to certain 911 or crisis calls or being prevented from the use of force and vehicular pursuit regulations.
However, one of the lead sponsors of the two bills, Representative Jesse Johnson, said these doubts don't have to be a concern.
"It's unfortunate when I hear people say that we are hindering police from doing their job because that's not what we're doing, we're just trying to prevent deaths and violence that we've been seeing in many communities, especially Black and Brown communities." said Johnson.
Johnson goes on to say that the goal is not to keep police from going to the scenes, but to make it safer for everyone. One of the concerns from police and even firefighters, was that if police didn't show up to a crisis call or 911 call of an attempted suicide or drug overdose, that it would affect the safety of the firefighters to save the person. Police are the only authority able to deem a scene safe or unsafe for other personnel like firefighter to enter.
"Police need to be there so that they can work with the crisis prevention counselor to help this person especially if they're having a mental health crisis. They also need to be there to be able to facilitate safety for firefighters, EMT, and first responders if anyone needs to be transported to a facility." said Johnson.
Lawmakers are also trying to bolster the budget to have more crisis prevention counselors at scenes such a these.
One of the biggest regulations is the use of force.
"The bills do not say that police cannot use force at all. It regulates that police should only use necessary force if anyone is in danger to others or even a danger to themselves and needs to be detained." said Johnson. "Otherwise, de-escalation tactics should be used for non-life-threatening situations."
The goal is to see less police-involved shootings or deaths in addition to better trust and relationship between communities.
Sergeant Pruneda from the Pasco Police Department agrees police will continue to do their job.
"Change will always come. And these are not the last police reform bills that will come into law. There will always be change and police will have to adapt but we will always be police trying to keep the community safe." said Pruneda.
Pruneda also wanted to assure the community to not be concerned that this will keep police from doing their jobs.
"We want everyone to know we will still be responding to 911 and crisis calls. There may be times where the way we respond might be different, like redirecting to a service that could better help your situation." said Pruneda.
Johnson said he is hopeful that these bills will continue to bring positive change and is currently working with police unions to clear any confusion.
Meanwhile, the Washington Fraternal Order of Police published a press release with concerns as well, but this time towards their fellow police departments. One quote from President Marco Monteblanco stated "“It’s unfortunate that some in law enforcement are misinterpreting these laws, disregarding what we believe is clear legislative intent and are using these changes to politicize their implementation. This is a time for leadership and for those of us in law enforcement to get this right. Proper implementation of these bills is too important to do otherwise,” said Monteblanco. To read the full press release, click here.
To contact Jesse Johnson, you can call his office at 360-786-7830 or email him at Jesse.Johnson@leg.wa.gov.