PASCO Wash. -
Pasco business advisory council met today. The main agenda, discussion of whether or not a marijuana shop should be located in downtown Pasco.
David Morgan applied for his marijuana license in Pasco in 2013 before finding the city banned the selling of marijuana. By 2016 he had moved to Spokane to open Lucky Leaf cannabis store. Now Morgan's back in his hometown of Pasco trying to open one of his stores downtown.
"Recently they've had some changes on the council and we have some new members and fresh faces so we wanted to pitch the idea to them once again," Morgan says.
"Especially now that we have more data and stuff from the last eight years of it being legalized in Washington state."
Morgan says through his experience opening a store in Spokane, he has seen firsthand how a cannabis store can help revitalize a community by filling vacant buildings and increasing traffic downtown.
"From what we've seen in downtown Spokane it hasn't increased any crime or increased the homelessness problem at all. I think it's actually had the opposite effect," Morgan says.
Other members of the community are in opposition of a cannabis shop downtown.
Leo Perales, Vice President of the Latin Business Association, says the LBA doesn't oppose a new marijuana shop however they don't want it located in the downtown core.
Perales says, "A lot of business have put a lot of sweat equity into their properties and their businesses, and it's thriving. We just want to see that continue and we don't feel the cannabis business fits the character and the family friendly environment that has been created down here."
Both sides have been collecting signatures from local businesses downtown in order to show the support both for and against a new cannabis shop.
Thomas Grandbois, Downtown Pasco Development Authority board member, is pro cannabis shop and says he wants to draw more traffic and business downtown.
"After visiting 60 businesses in the downtown, speaking with owners or managers, only seven said they didn't want it. I can't imagine anytime that 53 out of 60 businesses would agree on anything," says Grandbois.
Ultimately the decision is up to Pasco City Council. If passed, the cannabis shop would be located near Peanuts Park on the corner of S. Third Ave. and Lewis St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.