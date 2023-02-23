ELLENSBURG, Wash.-
Central Washington Disability Resources (CWDR) has implemented a new program to address the at-home needs of individuals with disabilities.
The Power, Action and Systems (PAS) program provides assistance to individuals with disabilities in need of ramps, bathroom modifications, yard maintenance, and grab bars for their homes according to CWDR.
Eligibility requirements include either falling below the 50% area median income (AMI) or being on SSI.
The PAS program is open to residents of Kittitas, Chelan, Grant, Douglas, and Yakima Counties. Those interested in applying for the program should contact the Central Washington Disability Resources office at 509-962-9620.
