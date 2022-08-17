NEW YORK.-
The Girl Scouts of America are proud to announce the addition of a new cookie to their national lineup for the 2023 cookie season.
The Raspberry Rally, a thin and crispy cookie will be a "sister" cookie to the beloved thin mints. Infused with raspberry instead of mint, it will be dipped in the same delicious chocolate coating.
The new cookie will be the first in Girl Scout history to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment, embracing girls' e-commerce and entrepreneurial skills.
The Raspberry Rally will be available nationally during the 2023 Girl Scout cookie season.
Girl Scout cookie season is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies.
Visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to be notified when a troop begins selling cookies in your area.
