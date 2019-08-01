WASHINGTON - New rules for in-home daycare providers and early learning centers in Washington take effect today. In protest, providers were outside licensing centers saying the childcare crisis in Washington could only get worse.
Providers held up signs outside the licensing division in Pasco saying 'Delay the WAC'. The WAC is the new regulation that require providers to earn 'Early Childhood Education Certificates' approved by the state. In other words, childcare providers must receive college credit in addition to their current licenses, but many providers are saying a degree won't change the way they care for children.
"It's crazy, because it really is our occupation. We love what we do," said childcare provider Jeanette Matthews.
Matthews chokes back her tears looking back at her 30 years of caring for children inside her home. Alongside her are other care providers and parents who rely on these providers.
"The state is able to come in and ruin somebody's passions."
Vicky Priest has also been caring for children for decades; she says the new statewide WAC regulations could change that in five years where the degree requirements take effect. Starting August 1st, if providers want to keep their doors open, then they have 5 years to get the degree.
"I'd say in the last year, I know of like 6 providers that have closed their day cares," said Priest.
Priest says providers closing their doors is happening sooner rather than later. Shutting down, at a time when finding reliable and affordable child care is already hard.
Christina Morris knows that firsthand. Morris is a mom of two and one of Matthews's customers.
"When you can find one who you feel good with, who has the values and loves your kids like their own... that's one in a million," said Morris.
Morris says she pays $1,700 dollars a month for childcare- that's more than her mortgage.
"I don't know how anyone pays more than that," said Morris.
The WAC regulations could raise the going rate. Right now there's only funding for providers who qualify. The new regulations also require providers to make changes to the safety of their facilities, like becoming ADA compliant. The facility deadline is within a year of the August 1st start date.
But for many providers, caring for children is more than just a job.
"It's about the people that are renting it, and whether they love children," said Matthews.
The new regulations are intended to improve the quality of licensed in-home day cares and childcare centers. Funding is available for providers who qualify, whether that's government assisted children or those with special needs children.