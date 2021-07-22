PORTLAND, OREGON- The Bonneville Power Administration located on the Columbia River east of Portland released a report this week showing the Snake River dams helped alleviate electricity woes during the heatwave in June.
The Snake River Dams are connected to the Bonneville Power Administration grid that covers hydro power to most of Northern and Eastern Oregon and the Columbia River Basin in Washington State including the Tri-Cities. The dams that helped prevent more blackouts included the Ice Harbor Dam and three others. The dams allowed for better flow of water and increase of demand without overwhelming transmission lines and shutting down the whole power grid.
“This is another example of the value these facilities provide the region from a clean energy perspective,” said Administrator John Hairston. “As the region continues to discuss the future of these facilities, we believe it is important to provide data and information about their performance as a solid foundation for discussions about the future of these four dynamic dams that provide carbon-free electricity and are important assets to mitigating the impacts of climate change.