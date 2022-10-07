New requirements for entry in place at Toyota Center

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Toyota Center has released its new entry policy just in time for the Tri-City Americans opening home game.
Entry requirements:
- To enter the arena, you must walk through security's metal detectors.
- The arena is smoke-free, so no e-cigarettes, cigarettes, vapes, hookah pens, electronic pens or other smoking devices are allowed.
- Bags larger than 4.5"x6.5" must be clear plastic, vinyl or PVC. Smaller bags are allowed in, but no bags larger than 12"x6"x12" are allowed.
The requirements take effect immediately, but visitors will be given leniency through November 11 for the clear bag policy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.