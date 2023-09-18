OLYMPIA, Wash.-A new Respiratory Illness Data Dashboard from the Department of Health will allow Washington residents to track COVID-19, flu, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity by region across the state.
"We hope the new Respiratory Illness Data Dashboard will inform communities and help guide their personal decision making on prevention measures such as masks and social distancing,” said Tao Sheng Kwan-Gett, MD, MPH, Chief Science Officer at DOH
The new dashboard goes online September 18 and replaces the DOH's COVID-19 dashboard that had been in use since the pandemic.
According to the DOH the new dashboard includes data from previous years, allowing for comparisons between current and past levels of sickness in the state.
The DOH plans to update the new dashboard weekly through April of 2024, with future updates beyond that point contingent on the ongoing rate of COVID-19 activity according to a DOH press release announcing the dashboard.
