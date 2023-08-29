PASCO, Wash.- Educational Service District 123 held a special board meeting to fill the open Richland School board position.
Lindsay Lightner has been appointed to the third Richland School board position.
During the 2023 August 1 primary election, Richland residents voted to recall three Richland School Board members.
This left only two members still on the Richland School Board.
The Richland School Board began to accept applications to fill the open position needed to conduct business.
Only three applicants were chosen to move on to the interview stage on August 29.
After the applicants were interviewed publicly at the ESD 123 meeting Lindsay Lightner was appointed.
Lindsay will be sworn into the position on August 31.
She will serve on the board until November 28, 2023.
During the November primary election, three new School Board members will be voted on.
