New scene scanning technology improves Kittitas County investigations

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — The Kittitas County Coroner’s Office used a federal grant to purchase a new laser scanner and scene reconstruction software, making it the first office of its kind in Washington to use the equipment. A Department of Justice grant of $86,708 allowed the office to purchase the Leica RTC360, which takes pictures of scenes, noting GPS data points to communicate the scene.
“We are the first medicolegal death investigations office in Washington to begin using the equipment,” said Kittitas County Coroner Nick Henderson.
The scanner can work without lighting, increases safety and efficiency and is the fastest scanner available, according to the press release. It can capture two million points per second. With the technology, the Coroner’s Office will be able to document investigations in 3D, and have experts review the 3D scenes.
“Documenting the scene is the most important part of a death investigation and until this funding, the Coroner’s Office has never had an opportunity to bring experts to the scene,” said the press release. “By creating 3D, immersive, imagery the experts will now be able to walk through the scene as if they were there alongside the Coroner’s Office investigators.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.