New self-pour taproom coming to Pasco this summer

PASCO, Wash. —
The Tri-Cities’ first self-pour taproom experience is scheduled to open in Pasco late this June. Tri City Taps will feature a 50-tap self-pour system powered by iPourIt technology and RFID-enabled taps.
Customers will come in, get a wristband and pour their own drinks without waiting for a bartender. The wristband turns the tap on and tracks your pour. At the end of the night, you pay for what you’ve poured.
“We are honored to welcome Tri City Taps to the iPourIt family,” said iPourIt’s Vice President of Sales, Darren Nicholson. “We’ve seen a strong interest in adopting self-pour technology throughout Washington since it was approved for use by the state in 2018 and we’re eager to see their self-serve taproom concept thrive in a new market.”
The tap wall will rotate selections of craft, seasonal and domestic beers, wines and ciders. Tri City Taps will also have a full bar and kitchen with classic bar food and Mexican favorites.
The owner plans for a grand opening after doors open at 5236 Outlet Drive. Follow @tricitytaps on Instagram for updates.
