New shelters being made for homeless looking for homes

WALLA WALLA, Wash. -
The Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless has been helping people who need homes by giving them shelter and showing them what they need to do to get into apartments and jobs.
The shelter will expand soon to provide space for those close to finding housing that can't afford it or can't find an opening in the market.
Executive Director Jordan Green said, "... our hope is that we can kind of allow kind of a launch pad that allows people to transition more successfully, so it adds capacity and allows us a little more room to work with for people but it also allows them a little more autonomy and a little more structure in their life to kind of be able to plan for success as they leave camp."
While there are programs that help with the paper work and even give financial aid to the homeless, there aren't enough affordable places for those looking according to Green.
Green said that's why they've started working on the expansion to the Sleep Center with new shelters. The shelters will have AC, electricity and plumbing.
Katie Dumond has been homeless for seven years and stays at the shelter.
She said she's getting help looking for housing and found community in the shelter.
"I'm trying to get back on my feet but this is a safe place to live it's secured and I met a lot of people here, " she said.
The foundation and plumbing have been set for the new structures and Green said the expansion should be done in October.
