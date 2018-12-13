The Benton County Public Works Department is placing speeding radars in both Kennewick and Richland.
The radars are being placed in residential areas in which they have received the most complaints about speeding. Unlike most speed radars, these are not permanent. They have the ability to be transported to different streets. Matt Rasmussen the Public Works Administrator in Benton County believes the ability to move the radars will help keep speeding down.
"What we found over the years signs like that if they are placed permanently they kind of lose their effectiveness as time goes by," said Rasmussen.
The next two roads to receive these radars will be Sage Brush Rd and the new section of 38th Ave. You can expect to see them posted in the next few weeks.