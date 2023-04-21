OLYMPIA, Wash.- Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill into law that prevents utility companies from shutting off power or water to Washington residents during a heat warning or alert issued by the National Weather Service.
House Bill 1329 was sponsored by Rep. Sharlett Mena (D-Tacoma) and will protect human health and safety by preventing electricity shutoffs for failure to pay during extreme heat.
“Power and water can be a matter of life and death during a heat wave, said Rep. Mena. "This legislation will ensure that every Washingtonian has the ability to protect themselves against extreme heat.”
According to a press release from Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson's Office announcing the new law it does not prohibit utilities from shutting off power to prevent or mitigate damage from forest fires. While the law prevents power cutoffs during extreme weather, customers are still responsible for paying their bills.
