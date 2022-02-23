KENNEWICK, WA - A small business celebrated their grand opening on Tuesday. Free Expression Studio is dedicated to selling handcrafts, artwork, jewelry and home goods in collaboration with different vendors.
The store owner, Megan Tyler, was inspired to open up her business after realizing she wanted to do what makes her the happiest, creating art and jewelry.
Tyler says her journey to creating her own business started in high school.
"I just knew I wanted to build something that was my own, that was art related," she stated.
After moving to Seattle for college, she wanted to start selling her stuff at farmers markets, but felt pressured she wasn't as good as the other artists.
She moved back to the Tri-Cities a few years later and she says she felt more confident selling her work here compared to the competition in the big city. Creating a space where others could sell their artwork was always in the back of her mind. She began to put the word out about her new business idea and she was filled with support.
The grand opening will continue the celebration for 4 more days, including today and ends Saturday, Feb 26. Tyler will be giving away goodie baskets filled with treats, some wellness items and yoga equipment.
