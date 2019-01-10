WASHINGTON - Smoking not only has physical repercussions, but it can damage your wallet as well.

A new study was released this week by WalletHub saying that Washington ranks as 42nd highest (1=Lowest 25=Avg) in the financial cost of smoking in the United States.

Smoking one pack of cigarettes a day in the state of Washington will cost you $3,019 a year, the study says. Over a lifetime it will cost you $45,523.

Vanessa McCollum, a Public Health Educator from Benton-Franklin Health District says if you are a smoker it can also can make your health care rates higher.

"Quite a few insurances companies are now charging high rates for tobacco users and smokers," McCollum said. "That's health insurance and life insurance companies... so they maybe pay more for those services."

The researchers estimated this number by basing their calculations on an adult who smokes one pack of cigarettes a day beginning at 18, the legal age you can start.

The study says the average american smoker lives until they are 69 years old. Smoking also can affect your employment.

"There are certain employers who require you to be smoke and tobacco free as well, so that may affect their job opportunities," McCollum said.

With the money you are spending on cigarettes and the added costs of smoking, you could instead be saving for your child's college education, buy a new car, or put that money into your retirement fund.

Here is the link to the full report: https://wallethub.com/edu/the-financial-cost-of-smoking-by-state/9520/