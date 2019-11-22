YAKIMA,WA- Tactical Tag is the first business that offers tactical laser tag in Yakima.

Owners Kris Froehlich and Melissa Froehlich say they are excited to offer something new and fun for the whole family to enjoy.

Froehlich says Tactical Tag is different from normal laser tag because of the type of realistic weapons that can be used and the style of the games.

Tactical Tag can host events and birthday parties during the week and weekends.

Military and First Responders receive 15% off with ID.

10% Discount for groups of 7 or more.

Prices:

-Single 15 Minute Session Purchase - $10 (Usually takes 25 minutes between briefing, gearing up, gearing down, and debriefing with scoring and bragging rights.)

-Triple Play Purchase - $25 (Usually takes 90 minutes between briefing, gearing up, gearing down, and debriefing with scoring and bragging rights between each session.)

-1 Hour Mission Pack Purchase - $25 (Play 4-5 of our more advanced scenarios filled with non stop action. No need to gear down and back up between sessions. Minimum age requirement of 14 years old)

To make a reservation call 509-834-3260 or visit Tactical Tag for more information.