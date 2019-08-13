New taxi program offers low-cost rides to workers in Umatilla County

HERMISTON, WA- The City of Hermiston along with Umatilla and Stanfield will soon begin offering low-cost taxi services for the local workforce.

The West-End Workforce On-Demand Ride Cooperative (WORC) subsidizes taxi transit to and from the workplace with funds through a state payroll tax.

Mark Morgan, Hermiston's Assistant City Manager says this new program is meant to help people with their daily commutes for work.

"We have a challenge here being a relatively small community and generally spread out we don't have the density to be able to support a fixed route transit type of system," Morgan said.

In a partnership with Hermiston Taxi, employees who have trouble getting to and from their job site can use a pre-paid punch card to get them there.

Users will only pay 35% of the cost while their payroll taxes take care of the rest.

"Since there is really no robust transit system here in Umatilla county that meant there is going to be all of these funds that are going to be there and we need to do something with them," Morgan said.

Morgan says employers have mentioned in the past that reliable transportation is a major issue for some rural Oregon workers.

Yet, having a bus system that no one uses is too expensive to risk.

"This is kind of our attempt to thread the needle between being able to have some sort of public transit option available for folks without going through the major expense of having a bus running around that is completely empty most of the time," Morgan said.

Sundi Marquez, Hermiston Taxi, said users will simply call the line, reserve their time slot, and the taxi driver will do the rest.

"We're excited because we have people that ride with us loyally everyday to and from work to see them be able to benefit from a tax that is taken out of their paycheck to see it actually work and everyday we hope people will just catch on to this and realize this opportunity is here," Marquez said.

Ride costs will be anywhere from $2.50 a ride to $9 dollars for those further away using their punch card.

All rides in the program must be taken to and from their place of employment and must be signed up in advance.

"This is kind of our way of baby stepping our way into a transit system... over the years this will allow us to generate a pretty substantial amount of data on exactly where people are taking rides to and from," Morgan said.

Applications for WORC punch cards will be available starting Sept. 2 at Hermiston City Hall. The program will officially roll out Oct. 1.