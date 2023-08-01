MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A new temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will be dedicated in September, 2023.
The building is currently completed and letting in the general public for tours. For non-members of the church tours generally only happen when a new temple is built, and before it is dedicated.
Tours can be booked in advance on the church website.
Members of the church need a “temple recommend” to be allowed in after the church is dedicated according to Elder Shayne Bowen.
The temple is one of four in Washington state and one of 315 across the world announced, in progress, or built.
“In the past, a family may have only had the means to get to the temple one time in their life, but now with the temples dotting the land that's not a problem,” Bowen said.
He said the temple opens its doors for tours show nothing is meant to be secret from the public.
“It's important that people understand again, the things that we do here at the temple are sacred, not secret,” he said.
The building is not the main place of worship for members of the church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints but is mostly for specific ceremonies according to Bowen.
The temple has a room for marriage or sealing.
It also has unique baptistry for ceremonies where people bring the name of someone who has died to go through the process of baptism, which Bowen said gives the deceased the option of accepting after death.
Baptisms for the living are not done on-site.
The temple also has motifs throughout its windows and art of the local agriculture with apple, cherry and alfalfa blossoms.
The building has multiple changing rooms and a room for a bride to get ready for the sealing ceremony.
It also has two rooms called instruction rooms with large curtains and a drop-down screen that plays informational videos.
