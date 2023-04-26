ZILLAH, Wash.- The splash park in Zillah will have a new location and theme after the city requested the change from the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Funding Board.
The park will move from Loges Park to Stewart Park as Zillah aims to increase accessibility and move the project to a more central location that can use existing infrastructure.
The city will also receive an extra $109,000 from the Board to help with federal permits, construction and design.
"We plan to start construction at the end of this summer/early fall and open the splash park up in spring 2024," said City Administrator Michael Grayum. "Relocating to Stewart Park will make the Splash Park easier to access and create more of a destination spot close to other features like the Teapot, Civic Center, Veterans Memorial, and EV charging stations."
The previous plan of the Teapot will transition into a focus on agriculture. Plans are already in the works on features to bring the theme to light.
"We are working on adding a large wine barrel to splash water, a row of spray features that look like the poles hops grow on throughout Yakima Valley, a tractor that sprays water, and toys/features representing various fruits and vegetables," said Grayum.
