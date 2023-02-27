KENNEWICK, Wash. ---

Domestic Violence Service of Benton and Franklin Counties is offering a thrift store for its clients. The store gives DVSBF the opportunity to display donations from the community in a store-like setting so survivors can find better supplies they need.

Executive Director of DVSBF Angie Pacheco says the thrift store helps survivors get back on their feet until the nonprofit knows what the survivors need specifically.

"When they come into the shelter a lot of families come in with absolutely nothing except what they are wearing," says Pacheco. "The thrift store gives them an opportunity to come in and pick and choose some items for themselves and their kids."

The thrift store is currently full of donations from clothes to kids toys, furniture, books and house decorations.

Pacheco tells me the thrift store will offer all of these items to survivors depending on the situation.

"We do help a lot of families who go into housing that don't have any resources at all," says Pacheco. "We would like to use our thrift store to be able to help them with their move-ins, their household needs, their furniture and anything else they might need."

DVSBF earns most of their money from grants given by the state which are required to be spent in certain areas towards resources or clients. Pacheco tells me this thrift store will give them unrestricted funding that can be used to cover the gap of employee wages and additional resources clients might need if it doesn't meet the requirements of the grants.

The nonprofit is working with Leadership Tri-Cities to establish the thrift store in Kennewick just off Clearwater Ave and Johnson St.

Jet Richardson is the Project Manager with Leadership Tri-Cities and says the goal is to help the building look like a store.

"The role of Leadership Tri-Cities is to help the thrift store come online," says Richardson. "They've never done a thrift store before so this is a new service that they're providing to their clients."

Richardson the project was pitched in their meeting with members from the Class of XXVI, and the group unanimously decided this was the right project to do.

"Being able to work with Domestic Violence Services on this on this project has been a really wonderful eye opening experience," says Richardson. "To know what so many people are going through that many people don't see or realize."

Pacheco says the store does not only help survivors when the need is immediate, it will continue to help people after they have been involved with DVSBF.

"A lot of times we will have families that are in our services after shelter and they may not have any supplies for school or any school clothes," says Pacheco. "Also using it as an opportunity for people that are going into a job interview, this gives them an opportunity to have clothing to be able to do those things."

The thrift store is expected to open some time in early April, but Leadership Tri-Cities and DVSBF is hosting a fundraiser at the Uptown Theater in Richland on April 1st to raise money and awareness for the new store.

The fundraiser is a silent auction and fashion show with survivors and clothes sourced from the store. All the money from the event will be given to DVSBF ahead of the store's opening day.