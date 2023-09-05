YAKIMA, Wash.-A Tieton Mosaic depicting a historic apple label from the museum's collection has been installed near the entrance of the Yakima Valley Museum.
The mosaic features the Blue Ribbon Brand label of the Yakima County Horticultural Union and measures 8 feet by 6 feet and is visible from Tieton Drive outside the Museum.
“We are delighted to have it,” says Peter Arnold, director of the Yakima Valley Museum. “The mosaic welcomes guests into the museum and draws attention to the craftsmanship of Tieton Mosaic."
The museum houses one of the largest collections of apple labels in the country according to a YVM press releasing about the mural. YVM guests can use a database to look at each label in the museum’s collection using a variety of search criteria.
The YVM also offers an exhibit featuring a series of videos for guests to learn more about the role of apple production in the Yakima Valley.
The Yakima Valley Museum is located at 2105 Tieton Drive, Yakima and is open from 10:00 to 5:00 PM Tuesday through Saturday. Museum admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children. The family rate is $18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.