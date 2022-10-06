New tiny home units arrive at Camp Hope in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - A one size fits all approach doesn't always work. Director of Camp Hope in Yakima Mike Kay said it's the reason homelessness is out of control. In efforts to help ease homelessness in the city, the camp brought in new tiny homes with a shipping container design.
The first three units arrived in Yakima last Thursday and are waiting for power to be installed. Each unit has three rooms.
The units are designed by the company MTH out of Yakima. Kay said the company is also passionate about homelessness and had a similar idea about seven years ago but didn't have enough backing. Now, they've donated one unit to the cause.
Camp Hope needs to raise $70 thousand to pay for the other two units.
Each unit costs in between $30 thousand to $42 thousand dollars and they can last between 30 to 40 years. Kay said the city needed a durable option like these tiny homes with a door to help people feel safe and convince them to come into shelter.
Kay said while he's never heard of this being done to help homelessness in the past, the units have been used to house farmworkers and it worked. He feels taking a new approach could be beneficial in our area.
"There are different needs for each [homeless] population," Kay said. "We have people trying to mimic what they're doing in Seattle and trying to make it fit Grandview."
The units on Camp Hope's campus are specifically designed to house people with traumas, so they were designed down the smallest detail.
Each home is painted in colors meant to be soothing for different conditions, have sanded edges for people who may have suicidal tendencies, no windows facing the camp for privacy - only one in the back - and no exposed electrical cords.
The rooms also don't have a bathroom inside, meaning the person will have to come out occasional so they don't over isolate, which is common for people with depression.
The second part of the plan is providing mental health resources on site from Triumph Treatment Services and Comprehensive Healthcare.
"We think this is a winning combination, alone neither of these programs would work," Kay said.
Kay said the key to convincing people choosing to live on the streets to live in these shelters is to build a relationship and build trust.
"Once they know you're really sincere about helping them, they're willing to risk a little more too," Kay said.
Several city council members including Patricia Byers and Matt Brown have gone to see the units and have shown their support for the project.
Kay said he plans to have the units running before the weather gets too cold. His long term goal would be to work with other cities in the valley on solutions that could help their homeless population or possibly install units like these.
